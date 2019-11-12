Central Otago carbon monoxide levels more than double normal level due to Australia bushfires

Recent bushfires in New South Wales are the cause of high carbon monoxide readings in Central Otago according to NIWA.

In a statement today, NIWA's prinicpal atmosphere technician Dan Smale said carbon monoxide readings last week in Central Otago peaked at more than 150 parts per billion, normal measures are around 60 parts per billion.

Measurements were made with an instrument known as an in-situ FTIR gas analyser which sucks in air from a height of 10m.

Smale said previous Australian bushfires would only be detectable several kilometres up in the atmosphere and measurements made at ground level were very uncommon.



“The only time we would see an occasional spike in carbon monoxide readings is when there is a local burn-off. It is very rare to have such a prolonged spike measured at ground level."

This prolonged measurement coincided with the recent large plume of smoke from the fires that had been blown over the Tasman Sea which had resulted in bright sunsets and hazy skies.



NIWA air quality scientist Ian Longley said the bushfire smoke has had a particularly strong influence over New Zealand in the past week.



“Since December elevated levels of particulate matter have been recorded almost everywhere air monitoring is conducted. However, a more prolonged influence was observed across the upper and central North Island.”



He said concentrations started to rise on Tuesday las week and by Thursday they were three to four times higher than normal across the North Island.

Particulate matter levels recorded in New Zealand towns and cities are usually 10-20 micrograms per cubic metre in summer.

Last Friday towns across the North Island measured levels from 36 to 54 micrograms. While levels in Sydney were three times that.