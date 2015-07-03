TODAY |

Central New Zealand shaken by 5.4 earthquake

Source:  1 NEWS

A late night shake was felt throughout much of the country yesterday.

The "moderate" intensity jolt, 50 kilometres north-west of Paraparaumu, had a magnitude of 5.4 and was 64 kilometres deep.

As at 1.12am, GeoNet received 26,500 felt reports from Christchurch to Auckland, making it the new record holder. The previous record was for the 7.8 Kaikoura earthquake with 15,840 felt reports. 

"This event was too small to cause a tsunami threat to New Zealand. Earthquakes in this region are fairly common with mechanisms likely associated with subduction tectonics," GeoNet said in a statement.

The quake at 11.45pm also followed a 4.7 magnitude earthquake in the same spot. The earlier jolt at 7.27pm was 57 kilometres deep.

New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Central New Zealand shaken by 5.4 earthquake
2
Jimmy Neesham retired hurt in NZA win after reverse sweep gone wrong
3
'Four-eyed ****' – Ben Stokes swears at fan against South Africa
4
Silver Ferns made to work for Nations Cup win over South Africa
5
Person critically injured following stabbing on busy road in Tauranga
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:42

Kiwis celebrating Lunar New Year mindful of those battling coronavirus in China
01:47

Auckland University students develop living plastic that can self-repair

02:04

Total fire ban across North Canterbury announced due to dry conditions
03:31

Immigration NZ faces another accusation its visa policies are racist, as man's African partner denied entry