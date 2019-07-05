Central Auckland street shut down by falling cladding to re-open tonight

Good news for Aucklanders heading into the city for work tomorrow morning as one of the major closures around the Victopia apartment building is due to be lifted tonight.

Victoria Street West is scheduled to re-open tonight but Nelson Street will remain closed from the TVNZ building, Victoria St West, to Fanshawe St.



Nelson Street will remain closed until the middle of the week and further lane closures are expected at off-peak times to allow scaffolding to be put-up

The cycle lane on the western side of Nelson Street heading toward Viaduct Harbour is open.