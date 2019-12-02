Central and southern New Zealand warned to brace for heavy rain, strong winds

Heavy rain and gale-force wins are forecast for central and southern New Zealand today and tomorrow.

MetService has issued a severe weather watch for the areas, as a strong northwesterly flow covers the country this week.

Several embedded fronts are expected to bring periods of heavy rain and gales to parts of the South Island and lower North Island.

Significant heavy rain is forecast for northern parts of Fiordland, the ranges of Westland and the Southern Alps, where over 500mm of rain is likely to accumulate this week according to MetService.

The weather agency warned there may be flooding and disruption to transport, as well as hazardous conditions for tramping.

A heavy rain watch is also in place for the Richmond Range and Nelson Lakes today and tomorrow, as well as a strong wind watch in Wellington over the next two days.