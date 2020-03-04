TODAY |

Central and eastern North Island peppered with more than 100 lightning strikes within two hours

Source:  1 NEWS

Roughly 130 lightning strikes have occurred in Bay of Plenty, Taupo, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne regions this afternoon.

The Metservice map of the region. Source: Metservice.

The lightning strikes were recorded in a two hour period before 2:20pm, according to MetService.

The strikes are consistent with the severe thunderstorm watch, which is in force for these regions between 2pm and 7pm.

Some of these thunderstorms are likely to be severe with localised downpours of 25 to 40mm an hour or possibly more.

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Hawke's Bay
Gisborne
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:33
Second coronavirus case confirmed in New Zealand; Air NZ passengers and two schools notified
2
Second winners of Lotto's $50 million jackpot celebrate with pizza, vow to teach kids 'the value of a dollar'
3
Man accused of Bay of Plenty double-homicide named
4
ANZ ordered to pay customers extra $29.4 million after interest calculation botch-up
5
Hawke's Bay mum comes forward as one of the $50 million Powerball draw winners
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Murder charge laid over death of 51-year-old man in South Auckland

Three men charged over 'violent' South Auckland bank robbery
03:58

Supermarkets 'working around the clock' to replenish supplies after weekend coronavirus panic

Wellington company ordered to pay over $500k after 'grossly overloaded' fishing vessel sinks