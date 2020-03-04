Central and eastern North Island peppered with more than 100 lightning strikes within two hours

Roughly 130 lightning strikes have occurred in Bay of Plenty, Taupo, Hawke's Bay and Gisborne regions this afternoon.
The Metservice map of the region. Source: Metservice.
The lightning strikes were recorded in a two hour period before 2:20pm, according to MetService.
The strikes are consistent with the severe thunderstorm watch, which is in force for these regions between 2pm and 7pm.
Some of these thunderstorms are likely to be severe with localised downpours of 25 to 40mm an hour or possibly more.