Census data on gender, sexual identity to be gathered in 'inclusive way', say Stats NZ

Stats NZ has updated its guidelines for data collection on gender, sex and variations of sex characteristics.

By Harry Lock of rnz.co.nz

It comes after a review completed last year showed there was a need for a more inclusive approach to data collection for trans, intersex, Māori and Pacific peoples.

It found there was a lack of capacity for existing standards to adequately reflect transgender and intersex people.

A further report from the Human Rights Commission recommended data collectors "develop and implement, in consultation with SOGIESC [Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression, and Sex Characteristics]-diverse people, a comprehensive plan to collect sexual orientation, gender identity, and sex characteristics data in population and household surveys."

Stats NZ did not collect data on sex, gender, and sexual identity in the 2018 Census.

It has already been announced that will be amended for the 2023 Census.

The new directive, released today, will standardise definitions, as well as the measures of data on gender, sex and variations of sex characteristics, to make them consistent across the board.

"It's important we collect data in an inclusive way, and our process for developing the updated standard reflects this," said government statistician and chief executive of Stats NZ, Mark Sowden.

"The refresh has involved extensive public consultation, input from government agencies, international peers, and the support of subject matter experts.

"It also provides guidance for when to collect cisgender and transgender population data."

The government agency said the new statistical standard will bring data collection up to human rights requirements and support the Human Rights Act 1993.