Cell phone towers burned in latest 'senseless' arson attacks in Auckland aren't 5G towers

More cell towers have been attacked in Auckland overnight, with the attacks the latest in a string likely associated with a debunked theory around 5G's health effects.

The three towers involved in arson attacks overnight on June 8-9 - from left, Ferndown Avenue in Papatoetoe, Miller Road in Māngere Bridge and Idlewind Avenue, Māngere. Source: 1 NEWS

However, the arsonist appears to have done nothing more than disrupt mobile phone service for a number of customers - because the towers involved are not even serving up 5G.

Acting Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers of Counties Manukau Police said three attacks were reported late last night in South Auckland.

"The first occurred at approximately 10.45pm in Ferndown Avenue, Papatoetoe - similar incidents were also reported at sites on Miller Road, Mangere Bridge about 11pm and on Idlewild Avenue, Mangere about 12.30am," Mr Vickers said.

Police are now investigating the fires, and have previously warned that they will treat the offenders harshly when found.

A spokesperson for Spark confirmed that their tower in Mangere was attacked, but said customers were continuing to receive phone service from other towers in the area.

They also confirmed that the tower in question was not a 5G tower - it was 4G.

A spokesperson for 2 Degrees confirmed that the other two towers were theirs, and also confirmed that they are not 5G towers - 2 Degrees doesn't even have a 5G network.

The two sites were damaged, but remain operational.

Vodafone's Wholesale and Infrastructure Director Tony Baird joined with the other networks in condemning the attacks.

"The ongoing arson attempts on cell sites are incredibly frustrating, particularly as they bring the potential to cause disruption to phone and internet connectivity for our customers and communities, impacting people's safety," Mr Baird said.

"We continue to support the telco industry in responding to these senseless attacks as well as working closely with authorities, and we have been introducing additional security measures such as surveillance cameras in a bid to protect cell sites."

There have now been at least 20 such arson attacks on cell phone towers in New Zealand, with most occurring in Auckland.

Some people also claimed the Covid-19 lockdown was being used as a convenient time to install 5G towers around the country without people complaining - but this was not true.

Police are asking anyone who knows who is responsible, or who has any information about the three attacks last night, to call police on 105 - information can be given anonymously to Crimstoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

IONIZING VS NON-IONISING RADIATION

Several Kiwis believe theories which falsely claim that 5G radiation has potential adverse health effects - or even that it is involved with spreading Covid-19.

Concerns around the health effects of 5G typically centre on the electromagnetic radiation emitted from devices and towers operating on the network.

However, 5G networks do not operate on a high enough frequency to cause what is known as ionization - damage to human DNA which can potentially cause cancer.

A graphic showing where 5G fits within the electromagnetic spectrum. Source: CNN

5G fits firmly in the lower part of the electromagnetic spectrum, which is already used by things like satellites and cell phones without issue.

5G simply does not have enough energy to start the ionization process in human cells.

Ionization only starts to occur at or around the level of ultraviolet light (emitted by the sun) which causes sunburn, and potentially skin cancer.