Celebrity choreographer Parris Goebel to showcase New Zealand's talent at World Expo

She's worked alongside the likes of Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran, but now Kiwi choreographer Parris Goebel is facing one of her biggest jobs yet as New Zealand's entertainment and cultural curator for the World Expo in Dubai in 2020.

During a meeting today with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, the dancer presented her ideas for the six-month-long expo, which will showcase the finest talent New Zealand has.

Ms Ardern described the expo as a "significant event" which brings 25 million visits over the six months. More than 190 countries will be showcased.

She said the show was about telling New Zealand's story, as well as providing a platform for businesses and exporters who trade and rely on New Zealand's brand on the world stage to do business.

"This is an opportunity for us to do both and it does have huge value," Ms Ardern said. "I talk to our exporters a lot and they tell me how important that brand proposition is for them on the world stage.

"No question, I think New Zealanders will be hugely proud of the way that New Zealand will be showcased. The fact that it'll bring together messages around our diversity, the importance of young people and showcase New Zealand in a modern and urban way, and I think it'll be absolutely fantastic."

The programme Ms Goebel is creating has a budget of $2.5 million.

Ms Goebel said the programme would reflect New Zealand's theme "care for people and places". She's also expects to perform at the expo.

"For me, this is it. This is an honour for me," Ms Goebel said. "It's actually one of the things I value more than any other job I've done. To be able to represent my country, to be able to curate something that as a little girl I would've dreamed of."

She wanted to keep some of what will be on offer secret, but said: "Some things we have lined up for the entertainment, we're doing a graffiti installation with some of our street artists of New Zealand; and we're doing our next generation show, which is going to be incredible and something I'm personally excited about, to give our youth a voice and to let them shine on a world stage."

Among the performers, she said, will be her world champion hip-hop dance crew, the Royal Family.

"And we have Sounds of Aotearoa, which will be a night of musicians - we're in conversations with Stan Walker, Sammy J, Aaradhna and some of our finest talent."

Ms Goebel said the expo was about showcasing New Zealand's talent and "giving the confidence we need as a country".

She said Kiwis are often humble as people "but when it comes to the arts, it is time for us to stand up and be more proud of what we have".

"We have the gifts, the talent, but it's time for us as New Zealand to stand up and be like, 'Hey, we're amazing and let's show you guy's what we got'. And so for sure we're going to do that."