TODAY |

Celebrity cat Mittens 'his floofiness' awarded key to the city by Wellington's mayor

Source:  1 NEWS

Mittens - the well-known and loved celebrity cat who visits many in the city's CBD - has today been given the key to the city by Wellington's mayor.

Mittens His Floofiness with his key to the city certificate. Source: Supplied

At a small ceremony, Mayor Andy Foster said "Mittens has featured in the Wellington Advent Calendar, made the news overseas, and is the focus of thousands of selfies on his own Facebook page.

"He's famous for roaming the CBD visiting businesses and homes, bringing his brand of coolness wherever he goes – the Key to the City pretty much acknowledges his daily routines."

Celebrity cat Mittens with owner Silvio Bruinsma and Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. Source: Supplied

Mittens, who holds the title of "His Floofiness", becomes the first non-human recipient of the key, with previous recipients including Brendon McCullum, Sir Peter Jackson and Sir Richard Taylor.

His Facebook dedication page - The Wondrous Adventures of Mittens - has more than 45,000 members.

New Zealand
Wellington
Animals
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Simon Bridges rolled, Todd Muller new National Party leader
2
Covid-19: Health officials announce one new case, urge churches to abide by 10-person limit
3
Judith Collins offers rare praise for Ardern, criticises Bridges, but won’t reveal her caucus vote
4
Covid-19: Police give green-light to large church services, contradicting PM's stance
5
New National leader Todd Muller says he's 'not interested in opposition for opposition's sake'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:51

Air New Zealand adds to 3500 job losses with cuts to executive team
03:10

New National leader Todd Muller says he's 'not interested in opposition for opposition's sake'

Full video: Vanquished Simon Bridges faces the media after being dumped as National Party leader

Simon Bridges thanks NZ after being ousted as National Party leader