Celebrity cat Mittens 'his floofiness' awarded key to the city by Wellington's mayor

Mittens - the well-known and loved celebrity cat who visits many in the city's CBD - has today been given the key to the city by Wellington's mayor.

Mittens His Floofiness with his key to the city certificate. Source: Supplied

At a small ceremony, Mayor Andy Foster said "Mittens has featured in the Wellington Advent Calendar, made the news overseas, and is the focus of thousands of selfies on his own Facebook page.

"He's famous for roaming the CBD visiting businesses and homes, bringing his brand of coolness wherever he goes – the Key to the City pretty much acknowledges his daily routines."

Celebrity cat Mittens with owner Silvio Bruinsma and Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. Source: Supplied

Mittens, who holds the title of "His Floofiness", becomes the first non-human recipient of the key, with previous recipients including Brendon McCullum, Sir Peter Jackson and Sir Richard Taylor.