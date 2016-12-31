 

Celebrities flocking to New Zealand as summer takes off

The sun is finally out in New Zealand and apparently, so are the stars. 

New Zealand appears to be the summer vacation destination of choice for many celebrities, some even taking advantage of the scenery to pop the big questions. 

Twlight star Ashley Greene recently got engaged to her partner Paul Khoury while visiting the Bridal Veil Falls in Waikato on December 19. 

Ashley's long time boyfriend proposed during their holiday in NZ.
He got down on one knee when they were at the base of the waterfall, and the pair shared the happy news with a video on Instagram. 

Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco of Big Bang Theory fame recently posted several selfies of her and boyfriend Karl Cook on holiday in New Zealand, captioning one with an emoji of a New Zealand flag. 

And of course, tennis heavyweights Serena and Venus Williams are in town for the ASB Classic games that will start next month.

The older Williams sister spoke about what makes the ASB Classic such an attractive event for tennis' biggest names.

Serena announced her engagement moments after landing in New Zealand with fiance Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian was far from the centre of attention at this morning's arrival despite being the other half of Williams' big engagement news.
