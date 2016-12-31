Celebrities flocking to New Zealand as summer takes off

The sun is finally out in New Zealand and apparently, so are the stars.

New Zealand appears to be the summer vacation destination of choice for many celebrities, some even taking advantage of the scenery to pop the big questions.

Twlight star Ashley Greene recently got engaged to her partner Paul Khoury while visiting the Bridal Veil Falls in Waikato on December 19.

He got down on one knee when they were at the base of the waterfall, and the pair shared the happy news with a video on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco of Big Bang Theory fame recently posted several selfies of her and boyfriend Karl Cook on holiday in New Zealand, captioning one with an emoji of a New Zealand flag.

And of course, tennis heavyweights Serena and Venus Williams are in town for the ASB Classic games that will start next month.