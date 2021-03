Celebrations for Team NZ's America's Cup victory have continued into the night in Auckland, with a fireworks show to mark the occasion.

The celebratory display kicked off just after 9.15pm today in Auckland, lasting just over five minutes.

It comes after Team NZ swept to victory in the America's Cup today, winning the deciding match against Luna Rossa.

Thousands lined Auckland's waterfront to watch the Kiwis hoist the Auld Mug after the victory.