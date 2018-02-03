'Celebrating our stories and heritage' -Auckland's Harbour Bridge lights up in special show to mark Waitangi Day

Auckland Harbour Bridge has lit up overnight with a new light and sound show to mark Waitangi Day, next Tuesday.

Through to February 6, the bridge will be lit up at 9pm every night, playing a light and music show telling the story of Hauturu-o-Toi (Little Barrier Island) every hour until midnight.

The show will last for approximately 10 minutes and the music for audio syncing can be found here.

The energy for the 90,000 LED lights framing the bridge will come from 248 solar panels on North Wharf.

Ngati Manuhiri, Ngati Rehua, Vector and Auckland Council partnered to create the Waitangi Day light celebration to depict an ancient cultural story.

Ngāti Manuhiri and Ngāti Rehua Chair Nicola MacDonald said, "We are delighted to partner with Vector lights to acknowledge our national day by celebrating our stories and heritage."

"Waitangi Day, the Treaty of Waitangi and our mana whenua iwi all have strong connections to the principle of kaitiaki – protection or guardianship of our natural environment. So the underlying purpose and message Vector Lights will tell this week is built upon this."

The permanent display will be used for special events during the year and is part of a 10-year "smart energy" partnership between power company Vector and Auckland Council.

"Lighting up the harbour bridge in a creative and exciting way will enhance its iconic nature," Mayor Phil Goff said.

"Using solar power to generate the energy required highlights our commitment to sustainable energy and tackling climate change."