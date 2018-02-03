 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'Celebrating our stories and heritage' -Auckland's Harbour Bridge lights up in special show to mark Waitangi Day

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Auckland Harbour Bridge has lit up overnight with a new light and sound show to mark Waitangi Day, next Tuesday.

The bridge will be lit up every hour from 9pm until midnight until February 6.
Source: Vector

Through to February 6, the bridge will be lit up at 9pm every night, playing a light and music show telling the story of Hauturu-o-Toi (Little Barrier Island) every hour until midnight.

The show will last for approximately 10 minutes and the music for audio syncing can be found here.

The energy for the 90,000 LED lights framing the bridge will come from 248 solar panels on North Wharf.

Ngati Manuhiri, Ngati Rehua, Vector and Auckland Council partnered to create the Waitangi Day light celebration to depict an ancient cultural story.

Ngāti Manuhiri and Ngāti Rehua Chair Nicola MacDonald said, "We are delighted to partner with Vector lights to acknowledge our national day by celebrating our stories and heritage."

"Waitangi Day, the Treaty of Waitangi and our mana whenua iwi all have strong connections to the principle of kaitiaki – protection or guardianship of our natural environment. So the underlying purpose and message Vector Lights will tell this week is built upon this."

The permanent display will be used for special events during the year and is part of a 10-year "smart energy" partnership between power company Vector and Auckland Council.

"Lighting up the harbour bridge in a creative and exciting way will enhance its iconic nature," Mayor Phil Goff said.

Auckland Harbour Bridge took centre stage in a light-and-sound show highlighting renewable energy.
Source: Supplied

"Using solar power to generate the energy required highlights our commitment to sustainable energy and tackling climate change."

Last week the bridge was lit up for the first time.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

2
Harley Neville is back after appearing on Ellen with a new hair-brained scheme.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man who was featured on Ellen back with hair-brained TradeMe auction

00:40
3
Her wedding to Jack Brooksbank will take place at the same Windsor Chapel chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Wedding date set for Britain's Princess Eugenie

00:36
4
The 34-year-old pregnant woman was sentenced to jail for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.

Pregnant former teacher jailed after having sex with teen student in school storage cupboard

00:19
5
Months after Billy Aivaliotis arrived at Caulfield Hospital relatives were worried about his weight loss and unexplained repeated bruises.

Shocking hidden camera footage captures abuse of man with cerebral palsy by nurse at Melbourne hospital

00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 