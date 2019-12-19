TODAY |

How to celebrate New Year's Eve in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Festivities will be happening across New Zealand's biggest city to help Aucklanders bring in the new year with a bang.  

SkyCity prepares to show off recently installed lights in NYE display Source: Supplied

For the first time, the Sky Tower's fireworks display will be paired with a laser and light animation, showing off their new lights after the tower swapped to LED lights earlier this year. 

Additional fireworks will also take place from a barge on the water near Queens Wharf. 

The bright pink cycleway which runs through the CBD, Te Ara I Whiti Light Path will light up in unison with the Harbour Bridge from 9pm until 1am. 

Auckland Museum will also be joining in celebrations for the first time as it will be lit from dusk until dawn to bring in the new year. 

Road access to parts of the CBD will be closed to vehicles, with AT Transport providing additional buses from the city centre.

Roads will be closed from the city centre and some bus routes will have detours in place from 10pm until 2am.

Sky City will be hosting an open access street party along Federal Street from 5pm until midnight.

Family friendly festivities with food trucks and live entertainment will be hosted in Silo Park and Karanga Plaza from 5pm. 


New Zealand
Auckland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Neighbours say family had normal day before two people found dead, child critically injured at Auckland property
2
Full list of Kiwis who received New Year Honours
3
Steven Adams' ridiculous save sets up teammate as OKC earn last-gasp win over Raptors
4
Two men wanted after allegedly following couple out of Dunedin fast-food restaurant before knocking man unconscious
5
'I couldn't do it without Tash' - Sir Steve Hansen hails wife after being recognised in New Year Honours
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Neighbours say family had normal day before two people found dead, child critically injured at Auckland property
01:50

'They should be cleverer' - Otago Polytechnic under fire for using strip club imagery to get women into trades

Five of New Zealand's 10 hottest days came in the last decade, NIWA says
02:11

Dan Corbett gives his New Year's Eve forecast to help plan your celebrations