How to celebrate New Year's Eve in Auckland

Festivities will be happening across New Zealand's biggest city to help Aucklanders bring in the new year with a bang.

For the first time, the Sky Tower's fireworks display will be paired with a laser and light animation, showing off their new lights after the tower swapped to LED lights earlier this year.

Additional fireworks will also take place from a barge on the water near Queens Wharf.

The bright pink cycleway which runs through the CBD, Te Ara I Whiti Light Path will light up in unison with the Harbour Bridge from 9pm until 1am.

Auckland Museum will also be joining in celebrations for the first time as it will be lit from dusk until dawn to bring in the new year.

Road access to parts of the CBD will be closed to vehicles, with AT Transport providing additional buses from the city centre.

Roads will be closed from the city centre and some bus routes will have detours in place from 10pm until 2am.

Sky City will be hosting an open access street party along Federal Street from 5pm until midnight.

Family friendly festivities with food trucks and live entertainment will be hosted in Silo Park and Karanga Plaza from 5pm.