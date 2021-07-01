CCTV shows prisoner linked to Killer Beez gang bolting from custody

A manhunt for the prisoner who escaped from the custody of Corrections in central Auckland yesterday has continued into its second day as police patrol the city.

Te Ariki Poulgrain. Source: Supplied

Te Ariki Poulgrain, who has known links to the Killer Beez gang, was attending a medical appointment in Grafton yesterday when police say he ran off, still wearing handcuffs.

New CCTV footage of the prisoner has been released by police, as they turn to the public for sightings.

In the photo, taken along Park Road yesterday around 1.10pm, Pulgrain is seen wearing a white t-shirt, light coloured shorts and sneakers.

Te Ariki Poulgrain. Source: NZ Police

Detective Senior Sergent Steve Anderson said police are continuing to make a number of inquiries into the area as they search for the prisoner.

“Police have been making extensive inquiries to locate the 23-year-old, including conducting area inquiries, reviewing CCTV footage and using the Police Eagle Helicopter.”

Described as being around 183cm tall and of thin build, police are warning the public not to approach Poulgrain as he’s considered dangerous.