CCTV shows allegedly stolen milk truck with shredded tyres being pursued by cops down South Auckland street

An alleged milk truck thief took police on a chase through South Auckland earlier today, before crashing into a power pole.

By Grace Thomas

CCTV footage taken from a property in Papatoetoe captured the chase as six police cars pursued the truck.

A police spokesperson told 1 NEWS they were alerted to reports of a stolen truck just before 7.30am today on Lappington Road in Ōtara.

The vehicle fled after police made attempts to stop it on Bairds Road.

It was then spiked.

Papatoetoe resident Julieanne Reilly says she saw the truck drive past her house with about "six or seven" police cars in pursuit.

"The truck was on its two front rims and left gouge marks on the road."

After continuing for a short time, the driver crashed into a power pole on Great South Road in Papatoetoe.