CCTV of man wanted over South Auckland firearms incident released by police

CCTV of a man wanted over a South Auckland firearms incident has today been released by police.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's hoped members of the public will be able to identify the man captured on CCTV footage at a service station in Ōtāhuhu last month.

He is seen wearing distinctive black and white New Balance trackpants in the video.

"No one was injured in this firearms incident however police are following lines of inquiry to identify those involved and we believe this man can assist our investigation," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210411/0402.