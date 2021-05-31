TODAY |

CCTV of man wanted over South Auckland firearms incident released by police

Source:  1 NEWS

CCTV of a man wanted over a South Auckland firearms incident has today been released by police.

No one was hurt in the incident. Source: Supplied

It's hoped members of the public will be able to identify the man captured on CCTV footage at a service station in Ōtāhuhu last month.

He is seen wearing distinctive black and white New Balance trackpants in the video.

"No one was injured in this firearms incident however police are following lines of inquiry to identify those involved and we believe this man can assist our investigation," police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is asked to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 210411/0402.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
