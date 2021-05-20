TODAY |

CCTV in Wellington helped to stop thief, drug deals and catch wanted man - police

Source:  1 NEWS

CCTV in Wellington's CBD has recently helped to stop an alleged mail and bike thief, and interrupt drug deals, police say.

Wellington Central Police said its partnership with council-run City Safety CCTV had spied a man acting suspiciously on a mountain bike. 

He'd allegedly been targeting mail rooms in apartment buildings and stealing bikes from storage areas, Acting Sergeant Sandy Cumpstone said. 

After sharp-eyed CCTV operators alerted police to his whereabouts, the man was arrested and remanded in custody on 14 burglary charges and multiple drug-related charges. 

Cumpstone said last weekend, the "unseen guardian angels of our city" had spied two drug deals taking place and a wanted man on Courtenay Place.

Officers made four swift arrests and seized methamphetamine, MDMA, cannabis, scales, a knife and $2900 cash as a result. 

Cumpstone said operators had played an integral part in each arrest, from identifying the drug dealing in the first place, to providing updated locations after one of the alleged offenders fled on foot.

The operators also advised officers on the ground of possible escape routes after another alleged offender took off on a stolen motorbike, Cumpstone said. 

