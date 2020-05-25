TODAY |

CCTV footage from shop near epicentre of today's quake shows moment 'nasty jolt' hit

Source:  1 NEWS

A CCTV camera installed inside a shop in Ōtaki captured this morning's earthquake.

Items fell from the shelves at the Otaki Beach Store as the shaking hit.

The quake, which was centred off the coast of Levin, was categorised by GeoNet as "strong", and it was felt widely across the country.

It struck at 7.53am at a depth of 37km, and had a magnitude of 5.8.

Video footage from inside the Otaki Beach Store showed the moment it hit, with several items falling from the shelves onto the floor.

No widespread damage has been reported, but Horowhenua Mayor Bernie Wanden said council teams were checking infrastructure across the region.

'A nasty jolt' - Wellington rocked by early morning quake

