CCTV footage of 'extremely traumatic' Wellington kidnapping released as offenders remain at large

Wellington police are still trying to identify the offenders involved in a kidnapping last month, with CCTV footage of the night released today.

A man was forced into the back of a dark-coloured sedan on Shelley Bay Rd, at around 8pm on Tuesday, August 25.

Two men were involved in the kidnapping, "who were not known to the couple", police say.

He was with his female partner at the time, who headed to Kilbirnie Rd in a black BMW hatchback.

She was followed by the sedan as it turned into a carpark on Rongotai Rd, between KFC and Mobil, and came to a stop.

After the car stopped, the sedan pulled up behind it and one of the kidnappers got out to approach the car.

Police say the kidnapped man took the opportunity to escape, running towards Pak'nSave on Onepu Rd.

"While the victim and his partner were not physically harmed the incident was extremely traumatic for them," Detective Sergeant Stephen Wescott says.

"Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the community."

CCTV footage of the night was released today, showing the two cars driving through erratically through Wellington between 8pm and 8.45pm.

The victim can be seen running away from the dark sedan as he escaped.

Police have asked anyone who remembers seeing the vehicles in the area to contact them, including if they may have dash camera or other CCTV footage.