CCTV: Confronting footage shows men storming South Auckland dairy, attacking hard-working family

Video has emerged of three men viciously attacking a family-run South Auckland dairy during a robbery on Monday.

The Opaheke Superette was robbed on Monday night about 8.50pm by a group of men who concealed their identities.

The shopkeepers tried to close their security door, after spotting the men approaching, but were too late and the men were able to get inside.

Once in, one of the men attacked store owner Nanu Patel, punching him once, then again twice on the ground, leaving him dazed and stumbling as he bled on the floor.

Mr Patel's wife Hasumata was also attacked, leaving her with a nasty black eye, as was their daughter, who suffered a broken jaw.

A solidly-built member of the public entered the shop and threatened the suspects, who then fled.