CCTV captures robbery of essential service provider in Hamilton

Police are investigating a Hamilton burglary where a ute being used for an essential service was stolen and rammed through a commercial premises to get away.

Two males broke into Active Electrical Supplier on King Street, Frankton around 8:15pm last night.

Upon triggering the alarm, they stole a sign-written silver Nissan Navara ute, registration HNB24, and rammed a roller door to get away.

Nothing else was stolen.

The ute is distinctive and police are seeking any sightings of it to assist in the investigation.

It sustained damage to the rear canopy window and right hand side.

Hamilton ram raid. Source: Supplied

“The business has been operating during Alert Level 4 as an essential service providing electrical equipment” says acting detective sergeant Matthew Lee.

“The loss of this vehicle will affect them significantly and the damage to their building hinders the efficiency of their operation.”

Police believe a vehicle also involved in the burglary is a white Honda Odyssey, seen shortly afterwards driving in tandem with the stolen Nissan.

They would like to speak to anyone who has information about these two vehicles.