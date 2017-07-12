 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Caution urged as ice and snow hit Dunedin

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Motorists are being urged to check routes before venturing out on the roads.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Weather News

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:54
1
There were postcard perfect conditions for many, but not all enjoyed the view.

LIVE: Regional flights from Wellington Airport suspended as icy storm wreaks havoc on country

00:23
2
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

00:13
3
The video posted online by a Christchurch health blogger has been viewed 35 million times.

Watch: These cute Kiwi babies laughing on fitness machine sends internet into meltdown!

4

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

5
Desert road between Rangipo and Waiouru was blocked after a truck crash early this morning.

North Island's Desert Rd closed this morning following truck crash overnight

LIVE: 1 NEWS AT 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

01:30
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.

00:44
Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

Video: Polar blast turns Mt Ruapehu's famous Chateau Tongariro into winter wonderland

Families have been enjoying the snow in the central North Island as the storm moves north.

00:33
The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions treacherous.

Watch: Drivers battle treacherous wintry conditions as snow falls on Wellington's Rimutaka Hill

The polar blast has hit the North Island today making driving conditions in some places dangerous.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ