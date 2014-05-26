Cause of woman's death whose body found in Auckland driveway still a mystery, but homicide ruled out

Police today said they remain unsure of the cause of death of a woman whose body was found in an Auckland driveway early Sunday morning, but they are not treating it as a homicide.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

A woman's body was found on a driveway on Frost Road in the suburb of Mount Roskill at 1.40am last Sunday.

Police said in a statement today a post mortem has been carried out however they are still awaiting toxicology results, not expected for several weeks.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said: "At this stage the woman's death remains unexplained however we are not treating it as a homicide".

"We are still hoping to speak with anyone who may have seen anyone in the Frost Road, Mt Roskill area late on Saturday night and early on Sunday morning."



Anyone with information is asked to contact Auckland City Crime Squad on (09) 302 6557 or report information anonymously on 0800 555 111.