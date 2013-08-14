Cause of mystery stench in central Auckland revealed

The source of a foul pong leaving shoppers and business owners holding their noses in central Auckland has been revealed.

It's due to strengthening works on an underground sewer ahead of the construction of a new train station on Albert Street, the City Rail Link says.

The $3.4 billion City Rail Link project is in the process of building the country's first underground rail passenger facilities.

And to cope with smells emanating from the works on the Orakei Main Sewer, which was due to be completed in early December, odour suppressants were being used, project spokeswoman Carol Greensmith told NZME.

She said CRL had not received any formal complaints about the smell and nor had unacceptable levels of odour been detected outside the site boundary.

The 3.4km City Rail double-track underground line will run from Britomart station in downtown Auckland through the CBD to connect with the existing western line at Mt Eden station.