Cause of Mason Pendrous' death unknown - coroner

A coroner has been unable to determine the cause of death of the Canterbury University student whose body was not found for weeks, due to decomposition of the teenager's body.

The Canterbury University student's step-father, Anthony Holland, says he doesn't want this to happen to another family. Source: Sunday

In findings released this afternoon, the coroner found Mason Drake Pendrous, who was 19-years-old, died some time between 26 August and 10 September this year in his room at the Sonoda Hall of Residence.

His body was not found until 23 September.

The coroner said the delay in finding the body means the cause of death is unable to be determined and his family will never know what he died of.

The inquiry into Mason's death has not been concluded, as the coroner is still to establish the circumstances of his death.

