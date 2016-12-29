Cause of large-scale koura deaths in Putaruru stream remains unknown

Water testing on a stream in Putaruru in Waikato has not yet identified a likely cause for the deaths of hundreds of koura (freshwater crayfish) last week.

Waikato Regional Council's incident response team first attended the Oraka Stream on December 20 after a local fisherman reported seeing the dead koura during a visit to the stream in the vicinity of Galway Street.

Dead crayfish found in the Oraka stream on December 20, 2016. Source: Facebook/ Oraka Stream

Concerns were raised about the water quality of the streams in the area after the incident.

The Oraka stream was a murky brown colour in a video posted to the Oraka Stream Facebook page on December 20.

It's described as a spring-fed stream in the video and a comparison is drawn to the Waimakariri and the Waihau, two other spring-fed streams nearby.

"It's a pretty disappointing colour."

Regional council staff returned to the stream for five consecutive days to gather water samples and carry out an extensive search of the area, as well as to speak with a number of upstream businesses as part of their inquiries.

"It appears a single acute event has killed the koura. However, the good news is that other aquatic life has been seemingly unaffected by it," said incident response team leader, Derek Hartley.

"The results of testing on water samples collected over five days last week have been analysed by our scientists, and there's nothing that clearly identifies a likely cause of the deaths.

"While it's good news that there have been no further deaths of koura, we're continuing this week to eliminate potential causes as part of our ongoing investigation," he said.