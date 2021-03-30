Cause of large blaze at Christchurch pizza and pastry factor last month identified

An electrical fault has been identified as the cause of a massive inferno that destroyed the Christchurch factory of New Zealand’s leading manufacturer for pastry and supermarket pizzas.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson confirmed the cause in a statement this afternoon.

“We’ve confirmed the failure of one of the factory's electrical switch gear was to blame for the fire,” the statement said.

The 2,000 square metre Romanos Foods facility on Foundry Ave, Hillsborough went up in flames around 1am on March 30, before 11 fire crews from around the city were called to the blaze.