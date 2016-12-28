Cause of fire on Dunedin's Signal Hill remains unknown

The cause of a large bush fire in North Dunedin, described as covering at least half the size of a rugby field, is still unknown.

Crews are at the site of the fire this morning, with heavy equipment diggers, targeting remaining smouldering hot spots.

There are also three helicopters plus ground crews in action.

Fire Service operations manager Graeme Still says there have been pockets of smoke visible today.

The blaze, which was uncontained for around three hours yesterday, started behind Logan Park High School and spread up Signal Hill.

The Fire Service were called to the scene at around 3pm and enlisted the help of five helicopters and at least 40 firefighters to control the flames.

They feared strong winds would spread the fire over the hill to Ravensbourne, and as a result three homes in the area were evacuated.

Fire on Dunedin's Signal Hill. Source: Nicola Donaldson