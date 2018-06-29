Cause of fatal south Taranaki crash in which seven died remains a mystery

The cause of the fatal Waverley Road crash which claimed seven lives is still a mystery, as the sole survivor fights for her life.

Family and friends have gathered around Ani Nohinohi at Wellington Hospital, who has lost her partner and two children in the crash in South Taranaki.

Ian and Rosalie Porteous, Ian's sister, Ora Keene and their friend Brenda Williams were in the northbound car and also died at the scene.

Family told 1 NEWS they were out for a day's drive.