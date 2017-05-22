Cause of airport outage unknown as passenger movements get back to normal

Air transport IT company SITA says airport border control systems have been restored but it remains on high alert following the computer system malfunction that caused passenger delays at New Zealand and Australian airports today.

Immigration New Zealand says its Advance Passenger Processing system went down at 9.30am, forcing INZ to use manual back-up systems to process overseas passengers arriving in New Zealand.

The Society International Telecommunications Aeronautiques says it is currently conducting a full investigation to discover the root cause and though the service is currently restored, its team remains on high alert.

"We experienced a network connectivity issue which resulted in systems provided for border control being disrupted between," the company said in a statement late this afternoon.

"We are treating this incident with the utmost urgency and our Major Incident Management Process has been triggered. All services now have been fully restored and operations are running as normal.

"Our priority remains, as always, to ensure a stable system so that our customers can conduct their business efficiently and effectively. We are currently conducting a full investigation to discover the root cause and though the service is currently restored, our team remains on high alert."

Auckland Airport is back to normal.

Travellers wait in long queues at Auckland International Airport as a system failure causes check-in delays. Source: 1 NEWS

Wellington Airport

A spokesperson at Wellington Airport earlier said there was a problem with the passport checking system being down there too, leading to passengers being checked in manually.

The system has since been restored, with check-in back to normal.

Australian Airports

The same passenger processing system caused delays across the Tasman at Sydney and Melbourne international airports.

Australia's Department of Immigration and Border Protection said it was aware of an external system outage with the SITA system, which would affect people travelling to and form Australia.