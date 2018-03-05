 

Cauliflowers fetching up to $10 each as weather affects vegetable prices

The recent muggy and wet weather has seen vegetable prices increase with cauliflowers fetching up to $10 each around the country.

Cauliflower (file picture).

The more than doubling in cauliflower prices comes as the the weather, including Cyclone Gita, adversely affects crops.

Some vegetable growers around the country are "losing $100,000" per week, Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Mike Chapman told RNZ.

"Those prices don't get back to the grower because the grower has lost production," Mr Chapman said.

