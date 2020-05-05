'Caught with your pants down' - Dunedin councillor snapped without trousers during online meeting

A Dunedin councillor was caught on camera dusting without pants during an online Zoom meeting yesterday.

During an adjournment David Benson-Pope, seemingly believing the break meant he couldn't be seen, returned to his office sans trousers.

He was carrying duster, and proceeded to give his office a wee clean

Cr Benson-Pope told Stuff he was wearing shorts because he had been gardening earlier in the day.