'Caught with your pants down' - Dunedin councillor snapped without trousers during online meeting

A Dunedin councillor was caught on camera dusting without pants during an online Zoom meeting yesterday.
During an adjournment David Benson-Pope, seemingly believing the break meant he couldn't be seen, returned to his office sans trousers.
He was carrying duster, and proceeded to give his office a wee clean
Cr Benson-Pope told Stuff he was wearing shorts because he had been gardening earlier in the day.
"I think it's probably appropriate to describe it as being caught with your pants down," he told the Otago Daily Times.