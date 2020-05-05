TODAY |

'Caught with your pants down' - Dunedin councillor snapped without trousers during online meeting

Source:  1 NEWS

A Dunedin councillor was caught on camera dusting without pants during an online Zoom meeting yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

David Benson-Pope was cleaning his study while his colleagues looked on during a meeting yesterday. Source: 1 NEWS

During an adjournment David Benson-Pope, seemingly believing the break meant he couldn't be seen, returned to his office sans trousers.

He was carrying duster, and proceeded to give his office a wee clean 

Cr Benson-Pope told Stuff he was wearing shorts because he had been gardening earlier in the day.

"I think it's probably appropriate to describe it as being caught with your pants down," he told the Otago Daily Times.

New Zealand
Internet
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:17
I don't have the luxury of making a wrong move, Ardern says in face of Bridges' repeated lockdown criticism
2
Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm and Seven Sharp
3
Person dead after 'incident' near rail line in Auckland
4
Wellington supermarket recalls beef mince over concerns it could contain plastic
5
Tornado that destroyed Kapiti Coast man's chicken coop caught on video
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Civil Aviation Authority chief executive retires before review into its culture is released

07:32

Founder of Kiwi tech start up who took on Amazon encourages other innovators with success story
04:44

Meet the tech savvy 97 year old encouraging others to get online, stay connected during coronavirus lockdown

'We're all there with him' - Temuera Morrison applauds Taika Waititi on being named Star Wars director