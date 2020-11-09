TODAY |

Caught on CCTV: Young vandals lucky to be alive after crashing Hamilton construction company's truck

Source:  1 NEWS

Several vehicles were seriously damaged during a break-in at a construction company in Te Rapa, Hamilton, over the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The young people broke into a commercial property in Te Rapa over the weekend, causing significant damage. Source: Schick Civil Construction

Schick Civil Construction posted CCTV video on their Facebook page today showing two young people crashing a large work vehicle inside their premises.

"Over the weekend, the Schick Civil yard in Te Rapa was broken into and some of our plant vandalised," the company wrote.

"Unfortunately the actions of these selfish individuals means a number of our Schick team can't do what they do best; delivering excellence in civil infrastructure solutions.

"This damage impacts our whole business, our families and our community - please help us track down the individuals responsible."

A police spokesperson confirmed that they were alerted to a burglary at the premises on Manchester Place, which took place some time overnight on November 7.

"Damage was caused to a number of vehicles inside the premises during the incident," the spokesperson said.

"Police encourage anyone who might have information about this incident to report it to 105 quoting file number 201108/2064.

"Information can also be provided anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Dr Ashley Bloomfield withdraws from TV Personality of the Year award
2
Hunters find body of Tauranga woman missing for nearly two months
3
Hutt Valley mother furious after son, 13, kicked off train in the dark after losing fare
4
Caught on CCTV: Young vandals lucky to be alive after crashing Hamilton construction company's truck
5
Council warns against 'non-essential travel' as Napier hit with flash flooding
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Around 100 more Covid-19 isolation hotel rooms being made available before Christmas
00:40

Jacinda Ardern announces progress on Cook Islands travel bubble
00:50

Covid-19: Government renews small business loan scheme, set to expire at year's end, till 2023

MetService warns of potential thunderstorms and hail in Auckland, flooding in Hawke's Bay