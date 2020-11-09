Caught on CCTV: Young vandals lucky to be alive after crashing Hamilton construction company's truck

Several vehicles were seriously damaged during a break-in at a construction company in Te Rapa, Hamilton, over the weekend.

Schick Civil Construction posted CCTV video on their Facebook page today showing two young people crashing a large work vehicle inside their premises.

"Over the weekend, the Schick Civil yard in Te Rapa was broken into and some of our plant vandalised," the company wrote.

"Unfortunately the actions of these selfish individuals means a number of our Schick team can't do what they do best; delivering excellence in civil infrastructure solutions.

"This damage impacts our whole business, our families and our community - please help us track down the individuals responsible."

A police spokesperson confirmed that they were alerted to a burglary at the premises on Manchester Place, which took place some time overnight on November 7.

"Damage was caused to a number of vehicles inside the premises during the incident," the spokesperson said.