'Caucus has an incredible depth of talent'- National's first Maori leader, Simon Bridges, says he's ready to aim up at 'struggling' Government

The National Party's 56 elected MPs have voted in Simon Bridges as their new leader.

Paula Bennett, also part-Maori, will remain as deputy leader.

This is what Bridges had to say after being elected today.

"This is an enormous privilege and I want to thank my colleagues for giving me the opportunity to lead a strong, united and focused Opposition with the ideas and talent to continue to take New Zealand forward," Mr Bridges said.

"My focus as Leader will be ensuring we build on those policies to improve the lives of New Zealanders.

"Our caucus has an incredible depth of talent and abundant energy which is why we continue to enjoy so much support. New Zealanders believe in our vision for New Zealand and in our team.

"My job as Leader will be to hold the Jacinda Ardern-Winston Peters coalition to account.

"Their Government is big on lofty intentions, but struggling to turn that into real gains for New Zealanders.

"That's why we will continue to present an ambitious and strong alternative Government, heading into 2020.

“"I would like to commend Amy, Steven, Judith and Mark for putting themselves forward, and our colleagues for the constructive way we have handled this important decision. That gives me great confidence.

"I would also like to thank Bill English for his tremendous service. Under Bill’s leadership New Zealand has become a better place and we are grateful for all he has done."

Behind closed doors, just after 10:30am today, National MPs got to work, casting their votes for the five candidates, Bridges, Amy Adams, Judith Collins, Mark Mitchell and Steven Joyce.

The candidates represented contrasting options for the future direction of the National Party.

After multiple votes, which saw the field dwindle, it was Bridges who was able to capture the 29 votes necessary to win the leadership battle.



