Cattle on the loose, truck driver trapped after serious crash in Canterbury

Three people have sustained serious injuries after a crash between a truck and a car in Methven, Canterbury.

A source told 1 NEWS the truck involved was carrying cattle, which are now running loose. The truck driver is still trapped in the cab of his truck.

A source told 1 NEWS this truck was full with cattle that have now run loose. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services arrived around midday at the intersection of State Highway 77, otherwise known as Waimarama Road, and State Highway 72 in Methven.

A St John ambulance spokesperson told 1 NEWS three ambulances and the Westpac rescue helicopter has been sent to the scene from Christchurch.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.