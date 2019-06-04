TODAY |

Cattle on the loose, truck driver trapped after serious crash in Canterbury

1 NEWS
Three people have sustained serious injuries after a crash between a truck and a car in Methven, Canterbury.

A source told 1 NEWS the truck involved was carrying cattle, which are now running loose.  The truck driver is still trapped in the cab of his truck.

A source told 1 NEWS this truck was full with cattle that have now run loose. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services arrived around midday at the intersection of State Highway 77, otherwise known as Waimarama Road, and State Highway 72 in Methven.

A St John ambulance spokesperson told 1 NEWS three ambulances and the Westpac rescue helicopter has been sent to the scene from Christchurch.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked and diversions are in place.

The scene of the crash in Methven. Source: 1 NEWS
