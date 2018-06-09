 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Cattle cull reaches 24,500 in Mycoplasma bovis battle

share

Source:

RNZ rnz.co.nz

There have been 24,500 cattle culled in the fight against Mycoplasma bovis so far.

Cows.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

They are on 28 farms, which are now depopulated and ready to go into the disinfection stage.

Another eight farms still need to have their stock culled, involving a further 6000 cattle.

Many of these cows have been processed in freezing works, which say they have been able to cope quite easily with the extra workload, since it is still a small percentage of New Zealand's total freezing works kill.

The success of the process has been praised by Agriculture and Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor.

However, the final task will be far bigger than what has been achieved so far.

When the government announced the plan to eradicate the disease almost two weeks ago it was estimated the final number could be as high as 126,000.

But that figure is subject to continued testing by technicians from the Ministry for Primary Industries to see how extensive the problem is.

A disinfection point sign on a farm under restricted movement notice due to Mycoplasma bovis.

A disinfection point sign on a farm under restricted movement notice due to Mycoplasma bovis.

Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

The ministry has also amended the total number of farms found to be infected since last July, including those which have been cleared up, as well as those which are still at risk.

That number is 44, down from 46 after dealing with multiple ownership issues.

That means eight farms have been completely cleansed and can go back to business, leaving 36 at risk.

That 36 includes the 28 that have been depopulated and are ready for disinfection, and the eight where culling is still needing to be completed.

And the total number of farms under some sort of regulatory control has slipped from around 300 to 200, due to risks being eliminated after testing.

One focus of the government has been to bring in people with practical farming experience to work with farmers under regulatory control - 25 went into the field last week and another 10 will begin shortly.

In total, 250 people are working on the response.

Compensation is also proceeding: MPI has received 139 claims to date with 46 paid in part or in full and another 12 in the final approval stage.

In dollar terms, the assessed value of claims is $9.3 million and $7.6m has been paid.

Related

Farming

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Photo Credit Must Read Zak Hussein<BR/> Guests <P> Pictured: Victoria Beckham, David Beckham <B>Ref: SPL1700707 190518 </B><BR/> Picture by: Zak Hussein<BR/> </P><P>

David and Victoria Beckham selling off royal wedding outfits to raise money for victims of Manchester bomb attack

00:20
2
Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Watch: 'I could f*****g nail you up against the wall' – Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

3

'Beyond belief' - Wife turns up at checkpoint to collect drink-driving husband with alcohol reading even higher than his

4

Firefighters battle building fire in Auckland Central

00:24
5
Paula Fifita hurt her arm on a luggage conveyor belt in the international terminal.

Boy injured in Auckland Airport conveyor belt accident is son of All Black

'Item of concern' at Te Papa loading dock forces cancellation of Wellington Girls' College ball

Police says the incident has been resolved.

An aerial view over the Bay of Islands in New Zealand's Northland Region.

Aussies attracted by NZ regional tourism campaign spent less money

Tourism New Zealand's CEO said in the future the agency would likely encourage people to visit a variety of regions, rather than targeting one.

00:59
The incident unfolded in Mt Eden today.

Auckland's western line train services out for rush hour after truck crashes into powerlines

Auckland Transport have put replacement busses on to help stranded commuters.

Son who fatally stabbed father found not guilty of murder at High Court in Auckland

The court heard evidence the deceased had subjected his family to years of violence. On the day he died he beat his wife.

Marama Davidson new co-leader of Green Party

Police Commissioner wants to meet Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson over her claims of 'systemic racism' in force

Ms Davidson says she's often followed in shops and her brother has been getting pulled over for "random checks" since he was a teen.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 