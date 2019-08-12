TODAY |

Cathay Pacific returning to NZ skies with direct Auckland-Hong Kong flights

Source:  1 NEWS

Cathay Pacific is returning to New Zealand's skies, with the airline announcing direct Auckland to Hong Kong flights from the end of November.

Cathay Pacific plane. Source: istock.com

There will be two direct flights per week, starting from Friday, November 27, the airline said today.

Air New Zealand-operated codeshare flights will also be operating, with three flights per week in November and two per week in December.

"Although far from business as usual, I'm pleased to say our return is a small but significant step," Cathay Pacific regional manager Rakesh Raicar says.

Face coverings will be mandatory on the flights, Cathay Pacific says, as well as health screening and temperature checks.

"Passenger safety and superiority of service is at the heart of all we do with every step of the journey considered," Raicar says.

Arrivals will also still need to abide by New Zealand's border restrictions. 

Only permanent residents and citizens are currently able to enter the country, unless people apply for an exemption.

They'll also need to book a space in a managed isolation facility before boarding their flight.

Cathay Pacific says any Kiwis planning to travel to Hong Kong and beyond will need to make sure they're up to date on each country's latest guidance.

New Zealand
Business
Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Mystery Auckland case one of two new Covid-19 infections recorded in NZ today
2
Fair Go: Man baffled by claim his $190 steel cap boots deteriorated because he didn't wear them enough
3
Why officials aren't currently looking to move up alert levels despite new Covid-19 community case
4
Uber, Starbucks, Smith & Caughey's: Officials reveal where new Covid-19 community case visited
5
Auckland community case went to work while awaiting Covid-19 test result - attempted to call in sick
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland CBD workers asked to work from home tomorrow amid investigation into mystery Covid-19 case
00:28

Auckland community case went to work while awaiting Covid-19 test result - attempted to call in sick
02:11

West Indies cricketers free to leave managed isolation facility tomorrow after negative Covid-19 test results

Full video: Hipkins, health officials update situation after mystery central Auckland Covid infection