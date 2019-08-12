Cathay Pacific returning to NZ skies with direct Auckland-Hong Kong flights

Cathay Pacific is returning to New Zealand's skies, with the airline announcing direct Auckland to Hong Kong flights from the end of November.

There will be two direct flights per week, starting from Friday, November 27, the airline said today.

Air New Zealand-operated codeshare flights will also be operating, with three flights per week in November and two per week in December.

"Although far from business as usual, I'm pleased to say our return is a small but significant step," Cathay Pacific regional manager Rakesh Raicar says.

Face coverings will be mandatory on the flights, Cathay Pacific says, as well as health screening and temperature checks.

"Passenger safety and superiority of service is at the heart of all we do with every step of the journey considered," Raicar says.

Arrivals will also still need to abide by New Zealand's border restrictions.

Only permanent residents and citizens are currently able to enter the country, unless people apply for an exemption.

They'll also need to book a space in a managed isolation facility before boarding their flight.