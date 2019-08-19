Cat returned home to loving nine-year-old owner after being mistakenly dumped out with trash 18 months ago

A treasured family cat has found his way home after being mistakenly tipped out with rubbish 18 moths ago in Palmerston North.

The intrepid journey began when Chesh, named after the Cheshire cat in Alice in Wonderland, was taken to the local tip in a skip he had taken a liking to in February 2018.

The incident happened when Chesh's nine-year-old owner Ashlynn Ralston was in Auckland's Starship Hospital, meaning the feline was with her grandmother for safekeeping.

When Chesh couldn't be found, Ashlynn's mum Nicole went around the neighbourhood searching and posted about the disappearance on Facebook.

"There was lots of crying herself to sleep," Ms Ralston said of her daughter's reaction to the news her pal was lost.

The searching paid off last week when Ms Ralston was contacted by a woman on Facebook who thought she had found Chesh hiding under her deck.

After rushing over to see if it really was him, the Ralston's were overjoyed to find it was indeed their missing moggy.