Cat who lost claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Ngaruawahia to New Plymouth reunites with owners

A "miracle car cat" has been reunited with his family after he was inadvertently taken on a four-hour road trip from Ngaruawahia to New Plymouth.

Phillip the cat with his family. Source: North Taranaki SPCA

The feline, named Phillip, was found clinging to a car grill space in shock and suffering hypothermia outside a New Plymouth hotel on May 5.

SPCA inspectors found the shaken feline after being notified by passersby, who extracted the cat before rushing him to Vets4Pets New Plymouth hospital, where he is recovering - with some of his claws now missing.



"Phillip's mum said he loves cars and often goes for rides to school - we really hope he has learnt how dangerous they can be now. Before Phillip went home we micrcochipped him free of charge just in case," North Taranaki SPCA said in a post on Facebook.

Phillip the cat survived the four-hour journey from Auckland to New Plymouth. Source: North Taranaki SPCA

"It was touch and go initially but just look at yesterday's video he is moving, eating, drinking , totally unconcerned about being at the vets....yahoo he made it!!!!," North Taranaki SPCA posted with pictures of the cat on their Facebook page.