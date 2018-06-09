 

Cat who lost claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Ngaruawahia to New Plymouth reunites with owners

A "miracle car cat" has been reunited with his family after he was inadvertently taken on a four-hour road trip from Ngaruawahia to New Plymouth.

Phillip the cat with his family.

Source: North Taranaki SPCA

The feline, named Phillip, was found clinging to a car grill space in shock and suffering hypothermia outside a New Plymouth hotel on May 5.

Phillip the cat survived the 360km drive by clinging to a car grill space.
Source: North Taranaki SPCA

SPCA inspectors found the shaken feline after being notified by passersby, who extracted the cat before rushing him to Vets4Pets New Plymouth hospital, where he is recovering - with some of his claws now missing.

"Phillip's mum said he loves cars and often goes for rides to school - we really hope he has learnt how dangerous they can be now. Before Phillip went home we micrcochipped him free of charge just in case," North Taranaki SPCA said in a post on Facebook.

Phillip the cat survived the four-hour journey from Auckland to New Plymouth.

Source: North Taranaki SPCA

"It was touch and go initially but just look at yesterday's video he is moving, eating, drinking , totally unconcerned about being at the vets....yahoo he made it!!!!," North Taranaki SPCA posted with pictures of the cat on their Facebook page.

The North Taranaki SPCA put out a public call on Facebook on Thursday to try and locate the cat's owner, and announced last night that Phillip's family had been in contact.

The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Trio remain in Waikato Hospital after botulism scare.

Church withholds $60,000 in funds raised for Putaruru family hospitalised after severe poisoning


LIVE: Barrett brothers combine for All Blacks' opening try, scores level against France at Eden Park

The First Lady appeared with the US President at an event in Washington today – her first time outside the White House since May 10.

Trump calls wife Melania's supposedly 'routine' medical procedure a 'big operation'

The Warriors halfback had a night to remember against Manly in Christchurch.

Warriors destroy Sea Eagles in second half to seal victory in Shaun Johnson's 150th game

The Warriors completed an emphatic 34-14 win over Manly at AMI Stadium, Christchurch.

Most read: Once Were Warriors author Alan Duff threatens cameraman after Labour Party event

Duff took exception to a question about Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's pregnancy before issuing a violent threat.

Man found severely hypothermic, without trousers in Ureweras after weeks in bush would 'have been lucky to survive through the night'

The man was spotted in a clearing near a hut in the Urewera Ranges yesterday afternoon.

Golden State Warriors claim 2018 NBA title with 4-0 thrashing of Cleveland Cavaliers

The Warriors claim back-to-back titles, and their third in four years with a 108-85 win.

'Item of concern' at Te Papa loading dock forces cancellation of Wellington Girls' College ball

Police says the incident has been resolved.


 
