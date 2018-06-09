 

Cat who lost claws clinging to car grill space for 360km drive from Auckland to New Plymouth to be reunited with owners

A "miracle car cat" will be reunited with his family after he was inadvertently taken on a four-hour road trip from Auckland to New Plymouth.

Phillip the cat survived the 360km drive by clinging to a car grill space.
The feline, named Phillip, was found clinging to a car grill space in shock and suffering hypothermia outside a New Plymouth hotel on May 5.

SPCA inspectors found the shaken feline after being notified by passersby, who extracted the cat before rushing him to Vets4Pets New Plymouth hospital, where he is recovering - with some of his claws now missing.

Phillip the cat survived the four-hour journey from Auckland to New Plymouth.

"It was touch and go initially but just look at yesterday's video he is moving, eating, drinking , totally unconcerned about being at the vets....yahoo he made it!!!!," North Taranaki SPCA posted with pictures of the cat on their Facebook page.

The North Taranaki SPCA put out a public call on Facebook on Thursday to try and locate the cat's owner, and announced last night that Phillip's family had been in contact.

