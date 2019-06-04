TODAY |

Cat in a bag stuns fellow trampers atop Mount Maunganui, becomes internet hit

Sam Kelway
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
Sam Kelway

Nearly a million trips are made to the summit of Mount Maunganui each year, but yesterday those stopping for a selfie turned the camera the other way.

An image from the popular destination posted to social media has become an instant hit after showing a young woman with a backpack - not carrying a child, but a cat.

Catherine Campbell posted the image to the Mount Maunganui Notice Board on Facebook with the caption: "It’s amazing what you see up the Mount."

She told 1 NEWS her daughter was climbing the Mount and said, "You’re not going to believe this".

The image has been viewed thousands of times and received hundreds of comments - mostly positive.

The bag looks to have breathable holes and the cat appears happy in the picture, many noted. 

    The woman stunned fellow trampers over the long weekend by taking her furry friend for a visit to the popular spot.
