Cat burglars, beware as police show off video of newest recruit

Cat burglars, beware - the New Zealand police have a new recruit in town, and he's not afraid to use his paws.

The police unleashed a video on social media Thursday showing off their top secret unit demonstrating the latest in training techniques.

Arnold is a specialist search cat and the newest recruit to the New Zealand Police's secret cat division.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kepal Richards told Seven Sharp potential partners for Arnold "are more than welcome to join up".

"Send your pictures in to the police media team and I'm sure they'll be considered," he said.

Richards said Arnold is "really lucky", getting to stay at home with his girlfriend while he heads in to work.

Despite his prowess in catching cat burglars, he's "not so good" with those of the rodent variety.

"He prefers just hanging out with us over hunting little animals," he said.

"He's more into baddies so he's a people person as opposed to rodents."

Richards said he owes Arnold's outstanding record in paw patrol to a daily training routine with some "dried beef and venison that he absolutely loves".