Casket of Rogue Mongrel Mob member killed on Friday night brought to gang pad

A video posted online appears to show the casket carrying Deiderick John Grant - better known as DJ Rogue - into a Mongrel Mob clubhouse.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Police said Mr Grant's body was found at a Slim Street address in Bader, Hamilton, about 6pm on Friday, and that he had sustained critical injuries before dying.

His name was formally released this afternoon and a homicide investigation has been launched.

Police have said they're following lines of inquiry into the death, and have asked anyone with information to get in contact with them.

In the video, members of the chapter show their respects to Mr Grant as his casket is carried in.

Mongrel Mob Kingdom President Sonny Fatupaito posted the video and a tribute to Mr Grant online.

"There's a misconception that some people like to promote the MM Kingdom is Hated among it's peers!" he wrote.

"But when it comes down to reliability? You can always guarantee the kingdom will never let you down when you call upon it's services.

"Moe Mai, Moe Mai Ra, e te rangatira DJ Rogue - gone but never forgotten."