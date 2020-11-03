Cashmere High School student identified as close contact of Covid-19 community case

A student at Christchurch's Cashmere High School has been identified as a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

The positive community case, a staff member working at the Sudima isolation hotel near Christchurch Airport, was announced last night by the Ministry of Health.

Canterbury District Health Board today informed parents of Cashmere High School students that a student at the school was a close contact of the new community case.

The student in question has now tested negative for Covid-19, but is isolating at home, and the DHB said there is no need for students and staff to isolate or be tested unless they show symptoms of Covid-19.

Cashmere High School principal Joe Eccleton confirmed that the school was informed of the close contact late yesterday afternoon.

"We are making sure the family and student are well cared for and supported for the rest of their time in isolation," Eccleton said.

"The Ministry of Health have advised there is low level of risk from this close contact and that no changes are required regarding any planned events for our school.

"I appreciate that this may cause concern in the community. It is most important in these challenging times that we care for and support one another.

"I would like to reinforce we all continue to take sensible health and safety precautions and continue with Alert Level 1 routines and practices."

Cashmere High School has a roll of about 2100 students.

