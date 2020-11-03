TODAY |

Cashmere High School student identified as close contact of Covid-19 community case

Source:  1 NEWS

A student at Christchurch's Cashmere High School has been identified as a close contact of a confirmed Covid-19 case.

The front gates of Cashmere High School in Christchurch. Source: Google Streetview

The positive community case, a staff member working at the Sudima isolation hotel near Christchurch Airport, was announced last night by the Ministry of Health.

Canterbury District Health Board today informed parents of Cashmere High School students that a student at the school was a close contact of the new community case.

New community case of Covid-19 linked to Christchurch isolation facility

The student in question has now tested negative for Covid-19, but is isolating at home, and the DHB said there is no need for students and staff to isolate or be tested unless they show symptoms of Covid-19.

Cashmere High School principal Joe Eccleton confirmed that the school was informed of the close contact late yesterday afternoon.

"We are making sure the family and student are well cared for and supported for the rest of their time in isolation," Eccleton said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern responded to concerns from Cantabrians after the case was announced yesterday evening. Source: Breakfast

"The Ministry of Health have advised there is low level of risk from this close contact and that no changes are required regarding any planned events for our school.

"I appreciate that this may cause concern in the community. It is most important in these challenging times that we care for and support one another.

"I would like to reinforce we all continue to take sensible health and safety precautions and continue with Alert Level 1 routines and practices."

Cashmere High School has a roll of about 2100 students.

Covid-19 symptoms:

  • New or worsening cough
  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose
  • Fever
  • Temporary loss of smell
  • Difficulty breathing

New Zealand
Education
Christchurch and Canterbury
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:28
Isolation hotel vouchers now required to enter NZ, with pre-Christmas period completely booked
2
Hidden camera installed by concerned granddaughter captures mistreatment at rest home
3
New Zealand has first openly gay deputy PM, first woman as Foreign Affairs Minister
4
Cashmere High School student identified as close contact of Covid-19 community case
5
Jacinda Ardern 'utterly rejects' idea NZ's most diverse Cabinet is 'virtue signalling' - 'They're there on skill'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Property investment group says first-home buyers making ‘the housing crisis worse’

00:23

Melbourne Cup to go ahead today without usual crowds, despite Covid-19 restrictions easing
00:50

At campaign rally, Trump threatens to fire nation's top infectious diseases expert after election

Attack on Afghan university leaves 22 dead, mostly students