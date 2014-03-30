Cash van robbed outside Eden Park by men with guns

Source:
A van carrying cash was robbed outside Eden Park early this morning, police say.
Two men with firearms approached two staff members around 12.40am and demanded money.
They were given cash, but no-one was hurt.
Police say all members of the public had left the stadium, but there were still event and stadium staff around.
The men left in a white Audi station wagon via Reimers Ave and dumped the car on Royal Terrace.
The park hosted the first Test between the All Blacks and Lions last night.
