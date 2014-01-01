 

Cash for recyclable bottles scheme should be reintroduced, local councils urge Government

Bottle buyback schemes have made a comeback all around the world and could the recycling intiative could possibly make a comeback in New Zealand.

Councils across New Zealand are calling for the buyback scheme - that ended in the 1980s -  to be brought back by central Government to encourage Kiwis to recycle glass, aluminium and plastic, Stuff reports.

According to a Waste Management Institute New Zealand report, the comeback of a container deposit scheme could save councils up to $20.9 million a year on recycling collection costs.

The report also finds the scheme could help make New Zealand better off by up to $645 million over 10 years.  

A discussion around the issue is set to take place at the Local Government New Zealand conference in July.

A Local Government New Zealand spokesperson told Stuff they have, "endorsed the concept of a national-mandated beverage container deposit scheme and requested that the Government require industry to develop and implement a container deposit scheme."

Associate Minister for the Environment, Eugenie Sage says "we need to reduce waste across the board".

"This includes looking at container deposit and product stewardship schemes and other options such as economic incentives to reduce waste going to landfill."
 

