Cash for recyclable bottles scheme should be reintroduced, local councils urge Government

Bottle buyback schemes have made a comeback all around the world and could the recycling intiative could possibly make a comeback in New Zealand.

Councils across New Zealand are calling for the buyback scheme - that ended in the 1980s - to be brought back by central Government to encourage Kiwis to recycle glass, aluminium and plastic, Stuff reports.

According to a Waste Management Institute New Zealand report, the comeback of a container deposit scheme could save councils up to $20.9 million a year on recycling collection costs.

The report also finds the scheme could help make New Zealand better off by up to $645 million over 10 years.

A discussion around the issue is set to take place at the Local Government New Zealand conference in July.

A Local Government New Zealand spokesperson told Stuff they have, "endorsed the concept of a national-mandated beverage container deposit scheme and requested that the Government require industry to develop and implement a container deposit scheme."

Associate Minister for the Environment, Eugenie Sage says "we need to reduce waste across the board".