Cases of myrtle rust rises to 21 after another find

The national total of properties affected by myrtle rust has risen by one to 21.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a final update before the weekend the Ministry for Primary Industries reiterates the rust has not yet been found in feijoa.

It has been found on seedlings of pohutukawa, ramarama, eucalyptus and a single instance each of manuka and lilly pilly.

The affected properties are a mix of nurseries, private gardens, retailers/distributors and an orchard.

Three properties are in Northland, one in Waikato and the rest in Taranaki.

The ministry has previously said it was receiving unprecedented support from the public, with more than 450 reports of suspected symptoms.

It is encouraging people to look for signs of myrtle rust, including in the South Island.

The fungal plant disease was first found at a Kerikeri nursery in early May.

Myrtle rust attacks native trees, such as pohutukawa and rata, and could cause serious damage to manuka trees, used in honey production.