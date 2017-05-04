 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Cases of myrtle rust rises to 21 after another find

share

Source:

NZN

The national total of properties affected by myrtle rust has risen by one to 21.

Myrtle Rust has been found in five pohutukawa seedlings in Kerikeri.

Source: 1 NEWS

In a final update before the weekend the Ministry for Primary Industries reiterates the rust has not yet been found in feijoa.

It has been found on seedlings of pohutukawa, ramarama, eucalyptus and a single instance each of manuka and lilly pilly.

The affected properties are a mix of nurseries, private gardens, retailers/distributors and an orchard.

Three properties are in Northland, one in Waikato and the rest in Taranaki.

The ministry has previously said it was receiving unprecedented support from the public, with more than 450 reports of suspected symptoms.

It is encouraging people to look for signs of myrtle rust, including in the South Island.

The fungal plant disease was first found at a Kerikeri nursery in early May.

Myrtle rust attacks native trees, such as pohutukawa and rata, and could cause serious damage to manuka trees, used in honey production.

There is no known method for controlling it in the wild, other than applying fungicide in very small areas.

Related

Environment

Northland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Distinctive tattoo on woman whose body was found in Ranui, Auckland.

Can you help? Police hoping photo of distinctive tattoo will help to identify dead woman found in West Auckland

00:18
2
Stunned US President then tries to reclaim lost ground with crushing handshake.

Watch: The moment French president snobs Donald Trump on NATO's blue carpet with swift change of direction

00:19
3
Melania Trump was this week filmed apparently refusing to hold Donald's hand, and also met Pope Francis – Jimmy Kimmel's team combined the two.

Watch: This time it's the Pope brushing away Donald Trump's wandering hand - in humiliating skit


02:33
4
Justice Lang said Jaden Stroobant's murder of Cun Xiu Tian caused ripples through the West Auckland community.

Watch: Judge blasts man who sexually violated and murdered defenceless West Auckland woman


5
File photo, Chris Cornell, left, and his wife, Vicky Cornell attend the celebration of "Commando: The Autobiography of Johnny Ramone," in Los Angeles 2012.

'I will take care of our beautiful babies' - Chris Cornell's widow pens touching tribute to late husband

01:43
The US President is becoming known for his one-of-a-kind dominating handshakes.

Watch: The evolution of Donald Trump's grab-and-yank power grab

The US President met his match in a handshake showdown with new French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels today.


01:26
The 22 victims include an off-duty cop, heroic aunty, children, teens, and mothers.

'Their wings were ready, but our hearts were not' - the faces and stories of Ariana Grande fans who lost their lives in attack

They include parents, children, teens, friends, a long serving cop, and a heroic aunty.

02:00
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his Breakfast colleagues aren't convinced.

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.

00:24
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

Kaino Kaino lost his bout against Ruben Webster last night by majority decision.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ