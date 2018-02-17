Case of missing man to be reported to Coroner

The case of Alexandra man Christopher Bates, who has been missing since February 2018, is being reported to the Coroner.

Police have concerns for missing Alexandra man Christopher Bates. Source: New Zealand Police

Bates, then aged 22, was last seen leaving the family home on Sunday 11 February, where he was headed to the river to meet a friend. He was wearing dark shorts, a white t-shirt and sneakers.

Extensive searches of the wider Alexandra area, including the Manuherikia and Clutha Rivers, and as far as the Roxburgh Dam, continued for many weeks after he was reported missing, before being scaled back.

Information received from the public was still being followed up as recently as March this year, however this did not result in further leads about his whereabouts.

Taking into account information and inquiries so far, police and the Bates family have made the decision to report the matter to the Coroner.

“This is not a step we take lightly but we believe it is now time for the Coroner to consider the matter, and, we hope, help bring Christopher’s family some closure,” detective sergeant Derek Shaw of Alexandra Police said.

“We want to extend our gratitude to all who were involved in the search for Christopher, both formally and informally, some of whom were locals and some who came from across the South Island to help.”