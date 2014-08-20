 

Case begins against National Party over campaign ad's Eminem similarity

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

Chart-topping rap song Lose Yourself has been played in the Wellington High Court as a case taken by rap star Eminem's company against the National Party kicks off.

The music on the National Party's advert has been compared to Lose Yourself by Eminem
Eight-Mile Style alleges National breached several sections of the Copyright Act in its advertising in the 2014 election campaign.

Lawyer for Eight-Mile Style, Garry Williams played Lose Yourself to Justice Helen Cull and talked about the legendary status the song holds.

He said it won an Academy Award and two Grammy awards and is worth millions of dollars.

It topped the charts in 24 countries, including New Zealand, following its 2002 release and is on Rolling Stones top 500 songs list.

"This is an extremely valuable song," Mr Williams said.

The owners of the song hold on to the copyright tightly, he said, and do not allow it to be used in advertising.

He said the song used in National's campaign ads was "Eminem-esque".

The case is about the song - not the lyrics. Although Mr Williams pointed out the lyrics - which talk about grabbing every opportunity - make the song iconic and popular.

National Party campaign manager Steven Joyce said at the time the use of the music was "pretty legal". He has not been called to appear.

National said it purchased the song from Beatbox. Lawyers for Beatbox are among those who will cross examine witnesses during the trial.

The case is set down for six days.

