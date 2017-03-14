 

Case against alleged Riverhead quarry abductor based on glove DNA

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

The Crown has begun its closing statements at the alleged Riverhead abduction trial at the High Court in Auckland, saying it all comes down to identity.

Colin Jack Mitchell

Colin Jack Mitchell, 59, is facing three charges in connection to the alleged kidnapping and sexually-motivated attack on a 23-year-old woman at a Riverhead quarry last year.

The Crown says it has four strands of evidence which point to Mitchell as the offender, including cell phone records that put Mitchell in Riverhead at the time of the attack, CCTV footage capturing Mitchell's car in the city and entering the quarry, tire tread marks left at the scene, and most importantly Mitchell's DNA found on gloves left at the scene.

ESR scientists say the DNA found on and inside the gloves is 800 billion times more likely to come from Mitchell than anyone else.

Mitchell told the court yesterday he had tried on a pair of similar gloves at the Warehouse just a short time earlier and that must explain how his DNA was on the gloves.

The Crown today called that version of events "fanciful" and said that version of events would make him "the unluckiest man in Auckland".

Mitchell's defence say he was not involved in the attack in any way.

There is no DNA or forensic evidence linking the victim to Mitchell's car but the Crown argues he had twelve days to clean his car before Police seized it.

